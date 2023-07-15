LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — When before has the 815 witnessed a Pro football Hall of Famer, a Major League Baseball Hall of Famer, former NFL Pro Bowlers, and a former MLB All-Star all in one setting? Maybe never until this game at Rivets Stadium.

Legends from the Packers, Bears and a Cubs took the field along with local media celebrities for the first of what could be many annual celebrity softball games.

“It’s going to be awesome, said WTVO and Fox 39 morning news anchor David Greenberg who was one of the celebrities who played in the game. “I’m super excited, I mean a guy like Mike Singletary, a once in a lifetime opportunity to not only just meet him, but to be able to share the field and play with him. It’s going to be awesome!”

Yep, Bears’ legend Mike Singletary suited up for the Gold Team as the legends were split between the Gold and the White. Singletary reached base his first three times up.

Mike, you’re on fire!

“I’m on fire for now,” chuckled Singletary, “But hopefully we all get on fire and get going, but we’re having a good time.”

There were four former Packers in the game and Singletary was the only former Bear. So does that mean it takes a four Packers to offset one Mike Singletary?

“All that tells me is I’ve got to watch myself,” said Singletary, I’ve got to watch my back out here.”

Mike Morris, a Bears fan, was one of the many fans who packed Rivets Stadium. He was all about seeing Singletary.

“I’m loving it.”

Four former Packers were on the field, Gilbert Brown, George Teague, Brandon Bostick, and Charles Jordan.

“I think we’re pretty decent (at softball) because the Packers usually bring in a lot of athletes,” said Jordan. “They’re usually good at scouting talent over the years and so the guys that they bring in have been very athletic.”

Former Cubs’ great and former National League MVP Andre Dawson served as a coach for the Gold Team.

When asked if he was impressed with the hitting on display in this game, Dawson said “This might be some of the funniest stuff you’ve ever seen, but hey, everybody is having fun.”



One of Dawson’s former Cubs’ teammates former relief pitcher Mitch “Wild Thing” Williams also play in the Legends game, although he didn’t pitch, he only hit.

WTVO and Fox 39 morning news anchor Whitney Martin played for the Gold Team. She was thrilled to share the field with so many sports legends.

“It is amazing! I’m watching them. I’m movtivated, but my back hurts from carrying this team.”

Martin put up a great effort. So did everybody’s favorite Good Day Stateline host Michelle Abraham. My other co-worker from Fox 39 and WTVO David Greenberg belted a big three-run homer helping the White Team pull off the win.

But the real winners were the fans. They got some autographs, and they got to connect with some of their heroes. The other winner was the Boys and Girls Club which received some of the proceeds from the event.