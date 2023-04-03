ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Sports legends from both sides of the Stateline will be showing up at Rivets Stadium this summer for a celebrity softball game. The event will be held Saturday, July 15th.

A team of Chicago sports legends will take on a team of Wisconsin sport legends. Chicago sports legends who have committed so far include former Bears’ great Mike Singletary and former Cubs’ star Andre Dawson.

Chicago legends include former Packers Ahman Green, Gilbert Brown and George Teague, plus former Milwaukee Buck Paul Mokeski. More legends will be announced at a later date.

Part of the proceeds from this event will go toward the Rockford Boy’s and Girl’s Club.

“I have had the pleasure of hosting 20 similar events throughout the country and each has been wildly successful,” said Rockford Rivets President and GM Steve Malliet. “Where else can you get close to so many sports stars and even have a chance to meet them in person.”

Fox 39 and WTVO-17 will be the exclusive TV sponsors of the event. Watch for more details in the coming weeks.