Chicago Bears give $4,000 to Harlem’s athletic program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Bears are helping Harlem High School take better care of its student athletes with a $4,000 grant.

The money comes from the annual Bears Matching Grant program. Every year, the Monsters of the Midway and other NFL teams provide funding for high school athletic training programs.

Harlem will use the money to make upgrades in its training rooms.

Students will also see new educational materials for the school’s athletic training club.

“It allows me to teach those students to help…their peers,” said athletic trainer Jason Lubben. “The students…get a taste of what athletic training is and how it is to help serve as a health care provider.”

Atheletico Physical Therapy, who supplies Harlem with athletic trainers, nominated the Huskies for the grant.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

