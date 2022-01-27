Chicago Bears hire Colts’ Matt Eberflus as next head coach

CLEVELAND – 2009: Matt Eberflus of the Cleveland Browns poses for his 2009 NFL headshot at photo day in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by NFL Photos)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Bears are hiring Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as head coach, according to NFL.com.

Eberflus, 51, would replace outgoing head coach Matt Nagy.

The job would be Eberflus’ first time as head coach. He began coaching as the Browns’ lineback coach in 2009 after serving 17 years as an assistant in Toledo and Missouri.

He became defensive coordinator in 2018, and served in that role for four seasons.

The Bears hired general manager Ryan Poles on Tuesday.