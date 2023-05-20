ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Combine local high school football players and coaches, Rockford University players, the Rockford Park District, some Chicago Bears and a whole bunch of kids, and what do you have? It’s the Rockford Football Training Camp.

The camp happened Saturday morning at the Indoor Sports Center at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two. Boys and girls between the ages of five and 14 spread out over the artificial turf surface for a series of Mini-Monster drills. They received instruction from the local players and coaches.

Two Chicago Bears also pitched in, defensive back Josh Blackwell and starting left offensive tackle Braxton Jones. They looked like they were having as much fun as the kids were having.

“You know when I was little I didn’t get the chance to actually get around NFL players or anything like that,” said Jones. “I think it’s just going out there with great energy and just showing them to have fun with the game. At the end of the day, it’s just a good time with the kids and, you know, giving back.”

The event is put on by the Rockford Park District with support from Mercyhealth and Mercyhealth Top Performers Sports Performance Manager Tim Bailey. The camp is sponsored by Blitz USA Football and by Chicago Bears Mini Monsters.

The campers received shirts, autographs and Chicago Bears giveaways.