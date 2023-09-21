BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Bears have officially named head coach Jeff Boyer of Byron High School as the Chicago Bears High School Coach of the Week for week four.

This recognition is part of the Coach of the Week and High School All-Stars award programs. The Bears will make a $2,000 donation to the Byron football program in support of these initiatives.

On Sept. 15, Boyer guided his team of Tigers (4-0), to a 69-0 home conference victory against the North Boone Vikings (2-2) on Friday night. The victory not only preserved the Tigers’ undefeated record, but also solidified their first place standing in the Big Northern Conference.

In his 12th season with the Byron football program, coach Boyer has compiled a 105-27 (W-L) record, winning a state championship in 2021, finishing second in 2018 and 2019, and reaching the semifinals in 2014, 2015 and 2022.

Off the field, coach Boyer encourages his players to engage in community service, this includes players reading to local grade school students and mentoring the local junior tackle football program. Additionally, Boyer collaborates with Byron High School each year to host a fundraising game where all proceeds from the even go directly to a local hospital.

Before becoming the head coach for the Tigers, he attended Byron High School in the late 90’s and was the quarterback for the program, helping them win their first-ever state championship.

The Tigers are set to face the Oregon Hawks (2-2) Friday night for week five action.