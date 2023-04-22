ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Elite Girls Basketball Camp returned to Rockford Saturday morning at the UW Health Sports Factory.

The Rockford Park District hosted the camp for intermediate to advanced players, grade 4 through high school. The camp was directed by Gene Houston of Maximum Potential Personal Training.

Special guest instructors for this high-level, high-skills camp included Chicago Sky head coach and general manager James Wade, along with former WNBA Chicago Sky player Linnae Harper (2018-20) and former NIU standout A’Jah Davis (2019-23).

Wade who was named to the Chicago Sky in 2018, was honored to be invited to this year’s camp.

“We’re here to support a passion that you see that starts with little girls and you just want to help it to blossom and help it to grow,” said Wade. “I get a chance to coach and teach the best women’s athletes in the world, and this is where it starts. It’s important for me and I think it’s important for a lot of coaches like myself to just help the game grow.”

One of his former players in Harper has a passion for teaching young kids. She’s a prime example of where hard work and perseverance can lead, in life.

“My nickname was ‘that Harper kid’ and the reason behind that is, you know, you can be that kid too, whatever it is that you want to put your mind to,” said Harper. “So, I’m here to show the kids like, hey, you can be another great professional basketball player or whatever it is that your heart desires. Any chance I can be out here and be present with young girls, that means I’ve done my job.

Local coaches and trainers were also there to provide instruction on improving game skills and strategies to help the girls take their game to the next level. The girls also got a t-shirt, awards and a Chicago Sky game ticket for participating.

Here is a list of the Rockford area coaches who participated in instruction:

Sean Crary, Auburn H.S.

Bianca Sutherland, Boylan Catholic H.S.

Cierra Morris, Jefferson H.S.

Jermaine Coleman, Guilford H.S.

Tiffany Lambert-Kent, Jefferson H.S.

Crystal Lambert-Winston, Jefferson H.S.

Joni Carlson, Rockford Lutheran H.S.

Current Rock Valley College and Rockford University players were also in attendance.