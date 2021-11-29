Cockburn, Plummer lead Illini past Notre Dame

Illinois’ Alfonso Plummer (11) attempts a layup as Notre Dame’s Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) and Blake Wesley defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 28 points, Alfonso Plummer added 21 and Illinois defeated Notre Dame 82-72 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Cockburn scored eight points early in the second half and his dunk with 14:50 remaining gave the Illini a 56-43 lead. Jacob Grandison’s 3-pointer extended the lead to 59-43. At that point, the pace slowed down for Illinois and Notre Dame drew within 67-62 when Cormac Ryan hit a 3-pointer with just under six minutes to go.

Illinois pushed the lead to 71-63 at the final official timeout then made 11 of 12 free throws in the final three minutes.