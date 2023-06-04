ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The local golf season is in full swing in Rockford. One of the first big tournaments of the year finished up on Sunday afternoon. It was the Seth B. Atwood Crosstown Classic. The first of two rounds was played Saturday at Ledges Golf Club and it was another beautiful day for 18 more at Atwood Homestead Golf Course.

Cody Rhymer took first place after he fired off a two-under 70 in the final round. He was in fourth, four shots back to start the day.

Teeing off in the final group Sunday was the veteran Jamie Hogan. He made a few great approach shots through his first stretch of holes to help make some pars. He shot an 80 which left him tied for 6th in the championship flight.

Peter Junor was the man to beat as he held a two-shot lead heading into the final round. He’s from the Rockford area and played for Guilford back in the day. He told me he doesn’t golf as much as he’d like to anymore, but you certainly couldn’t tell this weekend. He shot a four-over 76 today which was good enough for a tie-third finish.

Robert Dofflemyer was trying to defend his title in this tournament. He had a rocky start with a few bogeys. The greens were rolling slower, and the putts just weren’t dropping. He finished the day at three-over to finish tied for third with Junor.

Justin Christiansen played another solid round of golf to take solo second at one-over.

Below is the final leaderboard for the championship flight. There was no flight for the women this year.

SETH B. ATWOOD CROSSTOWN CLASSIC LEADERBOARD:

(Championship Flight)