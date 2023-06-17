CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockton native Corey Anderson has positioned himself for another title shot in Bellator MMA’s light heavyweight division. Friday night at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena, Anderson got back on the winning side of things by posting a split decision victory over former Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Anderson came in as Bellator’s #1 ranked contender in the division and Davis came in ranked #2. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 in Anderson’s favor. It was a good bounce-back win for Anderson after he lost a unanimous decision last November to current light heavyweight champion Vadim Nekov, also at Wintrust Arena.

The Anderson-Davis fight was part of the main card of Bellator 297 that also included Nemkov retaining his title by soundly defeating Yoel Romero by unanimous decision. The outcomes Friday should set up another title match between Anderson and Nemkov perhaps toward the end of this year.

The two men have fought twice. The first fight Anderson was winning until he accidently head butted Nemkov opening up a severe cut over Nemkov’s eye. That fight was stopped and declared no contest, so a rematch was set up for the title last November, and as mentioned earlier Nemkov won that fight. He used a flurry of leg kicks that were successful in preventing Anderson from turning the fight into a wrestling match.

Two things are certain now, Anderson believes he should get another shot at Nemkov and the belt, and Anderson’s confidence has never been higher than it is now.

“Here we are 2023 and I’m believing it. Every day I’m telling myself I’m the best,”said Anderson during a post fight press conference Friday night. ” I don’t care what the people say. I don’t care what social media and twitter say. You can say you don’t like me, but you’re going to respect me. When I get that belt I can’t wait to hear them say, ‘Aw man, I can’t believe he did it.”

Anderson’s professional MMA record is now 17-6 between UFC and Bellator. He’s 4-1 since signing with Bellator.