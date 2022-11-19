CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Corey Anderson had Vadim Nemkov in deep trouble in their fight in April before it was stopped and ruled no-contest because of a deep cut over Nemkov’s eye. The rematch Friday night in Bellator 288 at Wintrust Arena went the distance, all five rounds, and it was Nemkov who came out on top.



Nemkov won by a unanimous decision 49-47, 49-46, 49-46. Nemkov was effective in preventing Anderson from using his ground-and-pound approach by not allowing Anderson any takedowns. Meanwhile Nemkov effectively striked with kicks to Anderson’s calves. But fighters landed blows, but Nemkov appeared to be in control of the fight most of the way.



Nemkov retains the Beallator Light Heavyweight championship, and he won $1 million dollars with winning Bellator’s Light Heavyweight Grand Prix. His record is now 16-2. Anderson’s record is now 16-6 overall and 3-1 since joining Bellator.



I caught up with the Rockton native after the fight for his thoughts. To view that interview watch the media player above.