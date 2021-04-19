Corey Anderson moves up Bellator MMA’s rankings, moves closer to $1M payday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Corey Anderson’s latest Bellator MMA victory has boosted him in Bellator’s rankings. He’s now the number two ranked contender in the light heavyweight division and the number eight overall fighter pound-for-pound in Bellator.

This past Friday the Rockton native defeated Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in the third round by TKO in a quarterfinal bout during Bellator 257. It was a quarterfinal match of Bellator MMA’s Light Heavyweight Grand Prix. The champion of that will earn $1 million.

Anderson’s victory moves him into the semifinals. His next opponent will be former Bellator MMA heavyweight champion Ryan Bader. They’ll meet in July. The exact date has not be set. Anderson and Bader are former training partners.

“He knows it’s going to be a tough match,” said Anderson of Bader Friday night after the fight. “He’s gotten better, I’ve gotten better. He knows it’s going to be a war. It’s not like he’s going in there and take me down like he do all his other guys. He knows. He knows he’s not going to go out there and outstrike me. He knows.”

Anderson’s overall record now is 15-5. He’s 2-0 since joining Bellator MMA.