Corey Anderson starts a new chapter in his career with Bellator MMA

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockton native Corey Anderson is ready to open a new chapter in his professional MMA career. This Thursday night he will make his debut as a fighter for Bellator MMA when he fights in the main event in Bellator 251 in Connecticut.

Anderson spent seven years fighting in UFC. He was ranked as high as fourth in the light heavyweight division, but he never got a title shot. He never got the respect he felt he deserved, and he never got paid like he felt a fighter of his caliber should be paid. So in August he asked for and was granted his release from UFC, and he signed with Bellator. Anderson told me in a Zoom interview Monday a fresh start is just what he needed.

“I’m super excited. Like I was telling my coach this morning it feels like I’m starting all over like a new beginning, like being reborn.”

Bellator doesn’t rank its fighters, but the fact that Anderson got a headline fight his first time out says a lot. Anderson will fight Dutch veteran Melvin ‘No Mercy’ Manhoef Thursday. Manhoef has won 32 fights in his career, 29 of them by knockout.

“If anybody knows Melvin they know he’s a kickboxer who’s a striker,” said Anderson. “He’s not out there looking for a takedown. He’s not going out there looking to point fight. He’s looking for the kill shot, so my objective is to go out there and make sure I don’t give him the opportunity for a kill shot.”

Anderson had a rough start to this year. In his last UFC fight in February he was knocked out in the first round by Jan Blackhowicz.

Later that month his troubles continued when he blacked-out and fell on a gravel road smashing his face. He underwent two outpatient procedures on his heart after they discovered a heart issue caused the blackout. The defeat and the medical issue might have been a blessing in the end because they gave Anderson a lot of time to reflect on his career and what he wanted out of life.

“The falling procedure and smashing my face in and everything that made you sit in the hospital and wonder, like am I going to be able to do this? And if I do this still what do I have to do different?” said Anderson.

The answers soon came. Yes he wanted to keep fighting. He wanted out of UFC, and he was determined to get back to doing what he does best in the cage…get back to his roots as a wrestler.

“I feel this is the best Corey Anderson, not as a marshall artist, or a person or everything, but just as a human being everything from top to bottom is just better about me,” said Anderson. “I’m excited. I just can’t wait to get out there Thursday and show the new me.”

The Anderson-Manhoef fight can be seen live Thursday night on CBSSports Network.

For the entire Zoom interview with Corey Anderson click on the media player.