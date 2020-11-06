Corey Anderson wins Bellator debut

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) Corey Anderson didn’t get a title shot with UFC but one could come his way very, very quickly with Bellator MMA.

The Rockton native won his debut fight at Bellator 251 Thursday night in Connecticut. He soundly defeated Dutch legend Melvin ‘No Mercy’ Manhoef winning by a TKO at 2:34 of the second round.

Anderson dominated the fight. He landed 54 strikes to only one for Manhoef. Anderson got Manhoef down on his back in the first round and landed several blows. He did the same in the second round landing several elbows to the face of Manhoef before the referee stopped the fight.

Anderson improves his record to 14-5. Manhoeff had won 32 fights in his career coming into the night. 29 of those were by knockout.