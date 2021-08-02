Corey Anderson’s next fight set for mid-October

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– Corey Anderson’s next showdown in the Octagon is set. The Rockton native will go at it in Phoenix on October 16. He’ll fight in the semifinals of Bellator’s Light Heavyweight Grand Prix.

His opponent will be (28-6) Ryan Bader the current Bellator heavyweight champion. Bader won his quarterfinal fight against Lyoto Machida by a unanimous decision in April. Anderson (15-5) defeated Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in his quarterfinal fight by a TKO in round three. That was also in April.

The other semifinal fight of Bellator’s Light Heavyweight Grand Prix will also take place October 16 in Phoenix. In that one reigning light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov (13-2) will fight (23-6) Anthony Johnson.

The winners of the two semifinal bouts when eventually go at it to determine the Grand Prix Champion. That person will earn one million dollars.