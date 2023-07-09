CHICAGO – The Chicago Cubs Sunday night selected infielder Matt Shaw out of Maryland University with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

Shaw was recommended by area scout Billy Swoope.

Shaw, 21, batted .341 (90-for-264) with 20 doubles, one triple, 24 home runs, 69 RBI, a .445 on-base percentage and a 1.142 OPS in 62 games for Maryland University in 2023. Shaw named the 2023 Brooks Wallace Award winner, the 2023 Brooks Wallace Award, honoring the nation’s top collegiate shortstop, as well as the Big Ten Player of the Year, leading the Terps to the Big Ten title.

The five-foot 11-inch, 185-pound Shaw recently completed his junior season at Maryland. In 167 games across three seasons with the Terps, Shaw is batting .320 (222-for-693) with 47 doubles, two triples, 53 home runs, 166 RBI and a 1.036 OPS. In 2022 and 2023, Shaw recorded back-to-back 20-plus home run seasons (22 in 2022, 24 in 2023). During his collegiate career, Shaw was a two-time All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore and junior and was named a Gold Spikes Award semifinalist in 2023. Prior to his junior year, Shaw was named the Cape Cod League Most Valuable Player, after slashing .360/.432/.574 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 RBI in 36 games, leading the Bourne Braves to the Cape Cod League championship.

A Brimfield, Mass. native, Shaw attended Worcester Academy in Worcester, Mass, where during his senior season, he was ranked as the No. 9 player in the state of Massachusetts per Perfect Game.

The 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft continues Sunday night with round 2 and Monday with rounds 3-10, before concluding on Tuesday with rounds 11-20.