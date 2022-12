FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Dakota took on Eastland in the first round of the 61st Annual Forreston Holiday Tournament Saturday afternoon.

Dakota skated out with the 49-44 win. Kade Vock led the Indians with 14 points, Kayden Niedermeier was right behind him with 13.

They will face Pecatonica next.

