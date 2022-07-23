ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Damage Inc. Pro Wrestling treated local wrestling fans to another major event Saturday evening. Wrestlers battle in the ring at the Teamsters Hall on 11th street.

The biggest fight of the night was a heavyweight championship match between champion James Storm and his opponent Pauly Tomaselli.

There was also a four-corner tag team match.

Damage Inc. Wrestling was started a year ago by Steve Eisman of Rockford. Damage Inc. has several Saturday nigt events throughout the year. The next one will be held Halloween weekend.