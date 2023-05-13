ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Damage Inc. Pro Wrestling delivered again for pro wrestling fans in Rockford Saturday night with its ‘Mother’s Day Mayhem’ event. It was held at Teamsters Hall 325 on 11th street.

The first 50 mothers in attendance received roses. Then they were treated to the action in the ring. It included Belvidere’s own “Moon Dog” Muray who defeated Macabre.

There was Shelly “The Bomb Shell” Benson defeating Maggie Lee by submission in a ladies match.

There was also a Battle Royal featuring 9 wrestlers in the ring at one time going at it until only one was left in the ring.

And Yabo The Clown was a big hit. He won his match against Chris Miller of Green Bay.

The next Damage Inc. Pro Wrestling event will be July 29th, the “Red, White and Bruised” event. That will also be held at the Teamsters Hall.