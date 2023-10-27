ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Another big pro wrestling event will play out Saturday night in Rockford, this time with a Halloween theme.



Rockford-based Damage Wrestling Inc. will host “Damageversary”. The event marks the second anniversary of Damage Inc.’s first wrestling show at the Teamsters Hall on 11th Street.



Some great wrestlers are lined up for the event. They include two-time World NWA Tag Team champion Hernandez facing “IcePick” Vic Capri. There will be a Death Match between Masada and Dysfunction. Shelly Benson, Mila Moore and Amethyst will battle for the first Damage Inc. women’s championship. Other wrestlers on the card include Gonzo, Cam Steward, The Bosnian WarChild, Beyond Alpha, and Tom Heisman will take on B.O.W.



The doors will open at the Teamsters Hall at 5:30 p.m. The first bell will ring at 6:30 p.m., but the wrestling action will only be part of the fun there Saturday.



Starting at 1 p.m. outside in the parking lot there will be live bands performing (Gilded Cages and Blind Date) and a car show. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. there will be “Trunk-or-Treat” for the kids. At 5:15 p.m. there will be a Halloween costume contest for the kids with prize money for the top three costumes ($50, $30, $20).



There will also be food trucks in the parking lot. The outdoor activities are free. Tickets for the wrestling can be purchased Saturday evening at the door or on lone at www.damageincprowrestling.com



