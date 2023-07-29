ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Pro wrestling fans can get their fill of action in Rockford Saturday night. Damage Inc. Pro Wrestling will host its latest show.

It’ll happen again at the Teams Hall (5533 11th Street) in Rockford south of Bypass 20. This event is called “Red, White, and Bruised”. Featured matches include a tag team championship bout between C&C Destructin and the popular clown tag team the “Brothers of Funstruction.”

There will be a ladies match pitting Shelly “The Bombshell” Benson against Angel. And four midgets are ready to bring it, Swoggle, Tyron Phoenix, Half Pint PUnk and Cowboy Kid Quick. Plus, Damage from NWA will get in the ring.

This might be the best lineup yet for Damage Inc.

“I believe so,” said Damage Inc. CEO and founder Steve Eisman. “We’re getting better as time goes by. We’re just giving the fans what they ask for and the families what they ask for. That’s the purpose of Damage Inc.

Damage Inc. Commissioner “Bobcat” says this card has it all. “If you love little people and wrestling, we’ve got that. You like beautiful girls, we’ve got that. If you like clowns, we’ve got that. We’ve got great, good-looking men, good-looking women. What does that add up for? A good time! We’ve got everything you can think of.”

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The wrestling beings at 6:30 p.m. If you want to arrive early, the band “Gilded Cages” will be performing outside the Teamsters Hall starting at 4 p.m.