ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — This is a big month for local golfers. The Aldeen Cup and the Greater Rockford Golf Classic are coming. This weekend, a champion was crowned at Macktown in the Winnebago County Amateur.

It came down to Danny Gorman and the defending champions Robert Dofflemyer. Both shot a pair of 66’s yesterday and 65’s today to send them to a one-hole playoff. Gorman came out on top to grab his first win in this event since 2017.

Below are this year’s results.

Winnebago County Amateur (Championship Division):

1. Danny Gorman (66-65) -11 (P)

2. Robert Dofflemyer (66-65) -11

3. Jake Guse (67-67) -8

4. Cody Rhymer (68-67) -7

5. Kyle Rhymer (66-72) -4

5. Joey Watts (69-69) -4

6. Jack Marshall (69-71) -2

7. Ken Lee (71-70) -1

8. Drew Grygiel (71-71) E

8. Matthew Smith (72-70) E

9. Justin Christiansen (71-72) +1

9. Dallas Traser (70-73) +1

9. Chris Beto (72-71) +1

10. Jeff Bushnell (68-76) +2

10. Brian Silvers (71-73) +2

11. Grant Romine (72-74) +4

For highlights watch the media player above.