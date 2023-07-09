ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — This is a big month for local golfers. The Aldeen Cup and the Greater Rockford Golf Classic are coming. This weekend, a champion was crowned at Macktown in the Winnebago County Amateur.
It came down to Danny Gorman and the defending champions Robert Dofflemyer. Both shot a pair of 66’s yesterday and 65’s today to send them to a one-hole playoff. Gorman came out on top to grab his first win in this event since 2017.
Below are this year’s results.
Winnebago County Amateur (Championship Division):
1. Danny Gorman (66-65) -11 (P)
2. Robert Dofflemyer (66-65) -11
3. Jake Guse (67-67) -8
4. Cody Rhymer (68-67) -7
5. Kyle Rhymer (66-72) -4
5. Joey Watts (69-69) -4
6. Jack Marshall (69-71) -2
7. Ken Lee (71-70) -1
8. Drew Grygiel (71-71) E
8. Matthew Smith (72-70) E
9. Justin Christiansen (71-72) +1
9. Dallas Traser (70-73) +1
9. Chris Beto (72-71) +1
10. Jeff Bushnell (68-76) +2
10. Brian Silvers (71-73) +2
11. Grant Romine (72-74) +4
