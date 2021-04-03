Dean Lowry reflects on high school football and also discusses the Packers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- There was plenty of hype leading up to a NIC-10 rivalry matchup between the Boylan Titans (2-0) and Hononegah Indians (2-0).

As the saying goes, great defense beats great offense. That was the case for Saturday's matchup as Hononegah came into the game outscoring their opponents over the previous two games, 111-0.