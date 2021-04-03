Dean Lowry reflects on high school football and also discusses the Packers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– The Hononegah-Boylan football showdown Saturday at Boylan’s Titan Stadium drew a lot of interest. One interested spectator was Boylan graduate and current Green Bay Packer Dean Lowry.

Lowry played on Boylan’s back-to-back state championship teams in 2010 and 2011.

In a brief interview we discussed high school football, Dean’s reflections on the Boylan-Hononegah rivalry, and we of course talked some Packers, and I got Dean’s thoughts on the NFL officially going to a 17-game regular season.

To view this interview click on the media player.

