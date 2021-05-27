Dean Lowry restructures contract, provides cap relief for the Packers

GREEN BAY, WI – DECEMBER 11: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks is pursued by Dean Lowry #94 of the Green Bay Packers during the first half of a game at Lambeau Field on December 11, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — The Packers have some added salary cap relief thanks to Rockford native Dean Lowry. Lowry has agreed to restructure his contract.

He was due to make a base salary of $4.1 million this coming season. $3.1 million of that is being converted to a signing bonus giving the Packers about $2.5 million in additional cap space.

Lowry is entering his seventh season with the Packers. Last season he had 36 tackles and three sacks while playing in all 16 regular season games and both playoff games.