MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Freeport had to regroup from Wednesday’s buzzer-beater loss to Guilford and travel to play Harlem Friday night.

DeAndre Young and the Huskies led this quest, winning 68-55.

Harlem rounds out the boys NIC-10 standings in fifth place at 7-7.

For highlights watch the media player above.