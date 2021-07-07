Defenseman Michael Krutil Returns to IceHogs Blueline for 2021-22 Season

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that defenseman Michael Krutil has re-signed with the club on an AHL contract for the 2021-22 season.

Krutil, 19, skated in 21 games with the IceHogs during his rookie campaign last season, adding three assists and averaged 15:33 time on ice per game. The Praha, Czech Republic, native made his North American professional debut on Feb. 6 vs. Chicago and picked up his first point, a primary assist, on Mar. 13 vs. Grand Rapids.

“I’m glad he’s back,” said IceHogs Head Coach Derek King. “He’s such a young kid and he’s made some great strides. I’m excited for him and excited to see the next step in his development.”

Beginning the season on an amateur tryout agreement, the 6-foot-3, 203-pound defenseman quickly earned praise from the IceHogs coaching staff, Blackhawks development staff, and management, earning an AHL standard player’s contract (SPC) on Feb. 17.

“A lot of these kids are coming back, especially a kid like Kruits,” added King. “He knows what to expect from us, how we operate and I’m looking for him to make that next step.” Krutil began the 2020-21 season with HC Stadion Litomerice in the Czech Republic, adding one goal in four games and also skated in four contests for his country during the 2021 World Junior Championship. Last fall, he was selected by the Blackhawks in the fourth round (110th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.