Delia recalled to the Blackhawks, others join taxi squad

ROCKFORD, Ill. – Goaltender Collin Delia has been recalled to the Blackhawks from his conditioning assignment and netminder Matt Tomkins has returned to the IceHogs from the Blackhawks taxi squad. The Blackhawks have also recalled forwards Brandon Pirri and Reese Johnson and defenseman Nicolas Beaudin to their taxi squad.



Delia, 26, earned both wins for the IceHogs against the Iowa Wild last weekend, tying a season-high for IceHogs goaltenders with 35 saves in the 3-2 win on Saturday and made 27 stops in the 4-3 overtime victory Sunday. He is 2-2-0 in four appearances this season with a 5.16 goals-against average and .858 save percentage. In two appearances with the Blackhawks this year, he is 0-2-0 with a 5.00 goals-against average and .863 save percentage.



Johnson, 22, appeared in four games with the IceHogs this season, recording one assist. He skated in three games with the Blackhawks this season (no points) including his NHL debut on Feb. 15 vs. Detroit.



Beaudin, 21, suited up in four games with the IceHogs and added six assists including a three-assist performance last Saturday in a 3-2 win over Iowa. He has appeared in 11 games with the Blackhawks this season, scoring two goals and three assists for five points.



