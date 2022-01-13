Delia’s up and down career is on the upswing again

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It’s been somewhat of an up-and-down career for goaltender Collin Delia between the IceHogs and the Blackhawks. He’s had his share of highs and lows.



Lately in Rockford Delia has experienced the ‘highs.’ Over his last three games he has allowed a total of only three goals while coming up with 89 saves. His goals against average in the AHL this season now stands at 2.51. That ranks 12th in the league.

Delia says he’s learned to take things as they come, the good and the bad. He simply wants to be more consistent and have fun on the ice.

“For me there’s definitely been some frustration at times, but when you put things into perspective, like the main thing I want to do is stop the puck and have fun doing it, so I think all-in-all I really enjoy it, that about this organization and the experience and journey I’ve had thus far.”

The IceHogs are scheduled to host back-to-back home games Friday and Saturday against Cleveland. It remains to be seen if Delia will be back in goal for either of those games since Arvid Soderblom and Cale Morris have been assigned back to the IceHogs.