Demry Croft gets another chance at football in the IFL

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford native Demry Croft is getting another chance to revive his football career. He’s playing in the Indoor Football League with the Tucson Sugar Skulls.

The Sugar Skulls had their first game last week against the Green Bay Blizzard. Croft shined. He passed for 160 yards and two touchdowns, and he ran for 52 yards and two more touchdowns. He showed off the dual-threat ability that made him a standout at Boylan High School. His senior year at Boylan in 2014 Croft passed for 2,011 yards (a Boylan record) and 21 touchdowns. He also rushed for 845 yards and ten touchdowns.

From there Croft went to the University of Minnesota. His sophmore year in 2017 he had a big game against Michigan State when he passed for three touchdowns. In a 54-21 win against Nebraska he set the Minnesota rushing record for a quarterback when he rushed for 183 yards. He scored three touchdowns that day.

Croft later had a falling-out with head coach P.J. Fleck and he transferred to Tennessee State. There he injured his shoulder in 2018 and needed surgery. He played only four games for the Tigers. Then he ran into legal troubles off the field. He never played again for Tennessee State.

Despite Croft’s efforts last week the Sugar Skulls lost their game to the Blizzard 42-36. Croft was starting in place of E.J. Hill who was away from the team for personal reasons. Sugar Skulls’ head coach Dixie Wooten told the Arizona Daily Star he was impressed with Croft’s performance.

“For never playing a football game in an indoor facility, some of the throws he was making were outstanding. The way he also stepped up in the pocket and ran and got a few yards, that kept the chains moving,” Wooten said. “He had one or two bad plays, but overall, he played a great game and now we know what to do in order to make him more successful.”

The Sugar Skulls’ next game will be Sunday at the Duke City Gladiators in Albuquerque, New Mexico.