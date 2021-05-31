Demry Croft has another big game in the IFL

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Demry Croft has now put together back-to-back great games in his first two games with the Tucson Sugar Skulls of the Indoor Football League.

This past Sunday the former Boylan Titan threw five touchdown passes and he ran for a sixth touchdown in Tucson’s 55-35 win over the Duke City Gladiators in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Croft helped the Sugar Skulls jump out to a 35-6 halftime lead.

In Croft’s first game a week ago in Green Bay he accounted for four total touchdowns. The Sugar Skulls lost that game.

They’ll play their first home game this Saturday at the Tucson Arena against the Iowa Barnstormers.