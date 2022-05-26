ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Summer weekends in Rockford are typically reserved for outdoor activities, but you might want to spend some times indoors one weekend in June.

The Fred VanVleet Fest and youth camp will be returning to Auburn High School the week of June 23-26.

New this year will be a Thursday evening Bet On Yourself bowling event at the Cherry Bowl. Guests will enjoy cosmic bowling, prizes and music.

Friday night the FVV Fest/Experience will be held in Auburn’s main gymnasium. That will include on-court activities and games, giveaways, a dunk contests and a three-point contest.

Admission is $5 per person and kids registered for the FVV Summer Camp will be admited for free.

Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until noon a youth camp will be held in Auburn’s Field House for boys and girls ages K-12. Registration is $100 per child. Parents and guardians may attend the camp, but they were be an admission fee.

For more information and to purchase tickets or to register for the camp go to FVVFest.com.

Fred VanVleet is a Rockford native who attended Auburn High School. He has gone on to have a success NBA career with the Toronto Raptors. This past season he was named an NBA All-Star. Three years ago he was part of the Raptors NBA Championship team.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says this evet is a great thing for the youth of Rockford.

“These young people need optimism. These young people are crying out to see role models that they can emulate. They’re crying out to have mentors who will give back. And when you look at Fred VanVleet, when you look at his family, and you look at the team that Fred has always surrounded himself with, he surrounded himself with high quality, good friends who always have his back, but always have the community’s best interests at heart.”

“He’s an awesome RPS 205 alum who consistently gives back to Rockford, and I know the school district appreciates that, and I as a parent appreciate what he does for our community,” said District 205 Director of Athletics Dawn Williamson.