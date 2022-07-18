FARGO, ND (WTVO/WQRF)–Most of the top female amateur youth wrestlers in the nation are gathered in Fargo, North Dakota for the US Marine Corps’ U16 Freestyle Nationals. Two local wrestlers have shined.

Freeport junior Cadence Diduch has finished second wrestling at 127 pounds. She had a bye in her opening match. she then won four straight matches to reach the finals. Then she lost a tight 3-2 decision to a state champion wrestler form Hastings, Minnesota Skylar Little Soldier.

Hononegah sophomore Angelina Cassioppi finished third in Fargo wrestling at 106 pounds. Cassioppi won her first four matches before losing her fifth match to Ava Ward of Missouri. She then bounced back to win her next two matches including a 7-4 decision in the third-place match against Anna Malovich of Pennsylvania.

Both Diduch and Cassioppi earned All-American status for their performances. Both of them were IHSA state wrestling champions this past winter.