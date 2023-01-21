ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Rockford University Regents pulled off a much-needed win in the NACC Saturday afternoon by defeating Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) 74-60.

The Regents connected on 10 of 23 three-point shots (43.5%) in the game. They also outrebounded MSOE 37-31.

Former Boylan Titan Kevin Diemer led the Regents with 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Amareon Parker was next with 12 points. Rockford East graduate Charles Burnell, Daelyn Franklin and Mateo Fernandez Solari each scored ten points.

Rockford University is now 4-6 in conference play and 8-9 overall.

