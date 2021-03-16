Digital Extra: Harlem graduate McKaela Schmelzer coming home for the WNIT

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The WNIT basketball tournament will have a local connection when one of the Regionals is held in Rockford this weekend. Harlem graduate McKaela Schmelzer will be playing in it with UW-Milwaukee.

Schmelzer leads the Panthers in steals and assists from her point guard position. She’s also second on the team in minutes played and fourth in scoring.

UW-Milwaukee will play Drake in the Regional Quarterfinals Friday night at 8 p.m. The winner will play Saturday night in the semifinals at 7 p.m. against either St. Louis or DePaul. The championship game will be Monday night. All games will be played downtown at the UW-Health Sports Factory.

UW-Milwaukee won 19 games and shared the championship of the Horizon League this season. Tuesday afternoon in a Zoom interview I asked Schmelzer about getting to come home to play in the WNIT. I also got her thoughts on her role on the team, the style of ball the Panthers play, the UW-Health Sports Factory and whether or not she plans to use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA has granted to college athletes.

To view the entire interview click on the media player.