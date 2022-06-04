ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There is a big golf tournament going on in Rockford this weekend, but no clubs or balls are necessary. It’s disc golf.

Players from all over the Midwest are here for the two-day Forest City Frenzy Tournament. It’s sanctioned by the PDGA, Professional Disc Golf Association. There are professional and amateur divisions competing at Anna Page Park on Rockford’s northwest side.

Competitors sling their discs through open fairways, around trees and even through tight wooded areas all trying to land their discs in metal baskets or “holes”. It’s very much like normal golf. These players have been waiting a few years for this event.

“This tournament was actually supposed to take place in 2020, because of COVID it got put off. It’s got put off the last two years so, we’re finally getting it in,” said competitor David Farrey of Rockford. “It’s a big tournament. As you can see there’s a lot of people here.”

Ray Presnell came all the way from Ozark, Missouri to compete in the tournament. “I have lots of discs. I carry about 20 or so, and they all do something a little bit different. Some go to the right. Some go to the left. Some are designed to be used as a putter. Some are designed to be used as a distance driver. I didn’t take it (disc golf) up until my late 40s with my son. I started playing it and I just had this desire to get better and better.”

This tournament is part of the Illinois Open Series. The next tournament in the series will be in two weeks in Sterling, the Sinnissippi Open. To see the video version of this story watch the media player up above.