ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Top amateur and professional disc golfers from Illinois have been going at it Saturday at Rockford’s Anna Page Park. And not just competitors from Illinois, but some are from as far away as Tennessee, Nebraska and North Carolina.

They’re competing in the Forest City Frenzy presented by Discraft. It’s a two-day event that is part of the Illinois Open Series. Players are competing not just for a win this weekend, but also for points on the season series.

Disc Golf is like regular golf. The object is to get from a tee area to a basket at the end of each hole in as few throws as possible. It can be challenging, especially for the pros who are playing on the touch south course at Page Park. There they have to maneuver their discs around and between numberous tees and throw narrow tree-lined paths when they’re in the woods.

Each players has several discs that are designed for different throws, much like golfers have different clubs for different shots. The competitors, like Josh Garcia of Rockton, say it’s just a fun sport.

“It’s easier on the body. I was a soccer player, so I kind of had a little bit of injuries, so coming out I feel there’s more longevity in disc golf, and honestly threre’s a really good community. All the cardmates I’ve just met except for one, and we’re vibing really well.”

There are 17 divisions for players this weekend. 268 competitors entered in the tournament. The action will continue Sunday.