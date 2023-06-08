ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Don’t blink or you’re likely to miss some big changes in the world of college sports. So much as changed in such a short span of time from major universities switching conferences, to NIL, to legalized sports gambling, to the transfer portal and before long an expanded 12-team playoff field in football.



Wednesday evening, I was able to touch on a few of these topics with Northern Illinois University Vice President and Director of Athletics and Recreation Sean T. Frazier during the NIU Huskie Summer Circuit stop at Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino Hard Rock Opening Act location. Frazier shared his thoughts on the expanded playoffs, educating athletes about the pitfalls of sports gambling, and the lack of fans in the seats at NIU’s large Convocation Center.



To view this interview watch the media player above.