ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Girls’ Ice Hockey is growing rapidly locally and nationally. If you want proof, there’s plenty of it this week at the Riverview Ice House in downtown Rockford.



Youth hockey camps have been around for a long time in Rockford, only this one is a girls’ camp. About 24 girls were on the ice Monday morning. They’ll be back each day this week. They have four top notch instructors Molly Henderson, Lily Martinson, Hannah Alt and Jordan Stewart. Each of them played college hockey or are currently playing college hockey at the Division One level. Henderson and Alt at Lindenwood University, Martinson at Providence, and Stewart at St. Cloud State.



“We love giving back,” said Alt. “We didn’t have the girls’ mentorship when we were younger, so we really didn’t have anyone to look up to around the area. Now, I’m glad we can give back to these girls.”



All four instructors at one time were part of the Rockford Hockey Club. They played and practiced primarily with boys.



“I actually grew up playing with the boys, so there was never anything like this when I was growing up,” said Stewart. “And if there was it was kind of out in the suburbs. There was nothing local.



“I used to grow up doing these camps, but they were always boys’ camps,” echoed Martinson. “I never was able to be in a girls’ camp here, so it’s super cool being able to have 24 girls signed up for a camp all together.”



What do the four instructors hope these girls take away from this camp after this week?



“I just hope that they all know that all girls, they can like find their way just like I did, and they can go through the boys’ programs and play with the girls and go off to college,” said Henderson.



“Obviously, we want them to learn some skills,” said Stewart, “but we want them to know how fun it actually is too, and I think if you’re having fun that’s the best part of it.”



All four instructors are bullish on the future growth of women’s and girls’ ice hockey.



“Oh my gosh, I think it’s limitless,” said Stewart. “The sky is the limit.”



“I think it could get really big, especially around here, “said Alt.. “We have the girls. They have the talent. Especially around the Rockford area I think it could get big.”



The camp is being put on the Rockford Park District.



NOTE: Martinson is the daughter of former Rockford IceHogs’ head coach Steve Martinson.