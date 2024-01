WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Dukes are another prime contender for the Big Northern championship. Dixon pulled into Winnebago Friday night for a conference matchup.

Dixon won convincingly 65-46.

The Dukes win number 15 on the season as they move to 2-0 in the Big Northern. Bago is still looking for their first conference win of the season at 0-2.

