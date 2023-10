DIXON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There was a great Big Northern matchup Friday night in Dixon. The Dukes hosted North Boone. Both teams tuning up for playoff action.

Dixon finished off the Vikings 62-35.

The Dukes finish the regular season at 8-1 in solo second in the conference behind Byron. North Boone sits at 6-3 in third place.

