DIXON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Dixon earned homefield advantage Friday night in the first round of the playoffs where they hosted Plano in class 4A.

It was scoreless at the half, but the Dukes pulled through to win 10-7 for their first playoff win in the first round in four years. This one has to feel good, even if it wasn’t the prettiest.

A win is a win, right?

