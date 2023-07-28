ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Greater Rockford Golf Classic got underway Friday morning at Ingersoll Golf Course. This is the second year the tournament consists of just three rounds of golf (54 holes) over three days.

Robert Dofflemyer leads the men’s side after a 9-under 62 in round one. That score falls just a shot shy of the course record.

Kayla Sayyalinh and Gabby Hammond are holding down the fort in first place for the women at even par.

(Men’s) Leaderboard:

1. Robert Dofflemyer (62) -9

2. Jake Guse (65) -6

3. Dallas Traser (67) -4

4. Cody Rhymer (69) -2

5. TJ Baker (70) -1

5. Ken Lee (70) -1

7. Danny Gorman (71) E

7. Chris Beto (71) E

9. Zach Braconier (72) +1

9. Matt Marinaro (72) +1

9. Ryan Arnold (72) +1

9. Justin Sick (72) +1

9. Dustin Miller (72) +1

9. Dillon Silva (72) +1

9. Denis Watson (72) +1

(Women’s) Leaderboard:

1. Kayla Sayyalinh (71) E

1. Gabby Hammond (71) E

3. Eva Greenberg (73) +1

4. Ella Greenberg (75) +4

5. Kyra Simon (80) +9

Round two will be played Saturday at Sandy Hollow Golf Course followed by Sunday’s final round at Aldeen Golf Club.