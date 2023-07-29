ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Round two of the Greater Rockford Golf Classic came to a close Saturday afternoon at Sandy Hollow Golf Course.

Robert Dofflemyer came into the day in first place and three shots ahead of the field. He shot a 4-under 67 in round two which puts him at -13 for the tournament. He has a 5-stroke lead heading into the final round.

Kayla Sayyalinh is the woman to beat this year. She leads the ladies at 1-under for the tournament after a 70 in the second round. She has a an 8-stroke advantage over the rest of the field. She last won this event in 2021.

(Men’s) Leaderboard:

1. Robert Dofflemyer (62-67) -13

2. Jake Guse (65-69) -8

3. Cody Rhymer (69-68) -5

4. Dallas Traser (67-73) -2

5. TJ Baker (70-71) -1

6. Justin Sick (72-71) +1

6. Danny Gorman (71-72) +1

8. Ken Lee (70-74) +2

9. Matt Marinaro (72-73) +3

9. Ryan Arnold (72-73) +3

(Women’s) Leaderboard:

1. Kayla Sayyalinh (71-70) -1

2. Eva Greenberg (72-77) +7

3. Gabby Hammond (71-79) +8

4. Ella Greenberg (75-82) +15

5. Kyra Simon (80-79) +17

The final round will be played Sunday at Aldeen Golf Club. The women tee off first starting at 7 a.m.