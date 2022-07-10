ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The final round of the Winnebago County Amateur finished up today at Macktown Golf Course in Rockton. The format is 36 holes of stroke play.

The 2022 champion is Robert Dofflemyer. He shot a two-under 69 today which propelled him to the top of the leaderboard.

The leaderboard after the final day:

Robert Dofflemyer (-3)

2. Justin Christiansen (-2)

3. TJ Baker (-1)

4. Matt Marinaro (+1)

5. Kyle Rhymer (+1)

Only three golfers finished under par this weekend with the rest over.