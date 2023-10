FULTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In some NUIC football Friday night, the Du-Pec Rivermen were trying to rebound after their loss to Lena-Winslow in week six. They were on the road at Fulton.

Du-Pec and their offense got rolling again. They won handily 46-14.

The Rivermen improve to 6-1, while Fulton falls back to 4-3.

For highlights watch the media player above.