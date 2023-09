DURAND, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Du-Pec hosted Dakota Friday night in a key NUIC matchup. The Rivermen were trying to run their record to 3-0.

They would do that quite convincingly. Du-Pec topples Dakota for the shutout win 47-0. That moves the Rivermen to 3-0 in the conference, the Indians drop to 1-2.

For highlights watch the media player above.