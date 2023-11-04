STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — We had a local matchup never seen before Saturday afternoon in the 3A playoffs. The Du-Pec Rivermen took a trip to Stillman Valley to face the Cardinals.

It was a back-and-forth first half where Stillman led 19-14. But they would struggle to score after that and the Rivermen sailed to victory 50-19. Quarterback Cooper Hoffman rushed for over 200 yards.

Du-Pec advances to the quarterfinals for the first time in program history where they will face the mighty Byron Tigers on the road at Everett Stine Stadium.

