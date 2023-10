PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — In more 3A football playoff action, the Oregon Hawks traveled to Pecatonica to take on the Du-Pec Rivermen.

Du-Pec led 7-0 at the half and pulled away after that. They won 34-0.

The Rivermen have another local matchup on tap next week in the second round where they will travel to face Stillman Valley.

