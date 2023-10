DURAND, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Durand’s Legion Field was the scene of a big NUIC battle between Forreston and Du-Pec. The Cardinals were undefeated coming into this matchup Friday night.

But an early touchdown score from the Rivermen would be all she wrote. Du-Pec’s score stands up and they won 6-0.

Du-Pec improves to 7-1, while Forreston is handed their first loss at 7-1. The two are tied for second in the conference behind Lena-Winslow.

For highlights watch the media player above.