LENA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rivalry week returned to Ric Arand field Saturday afternoon in the second round of the 1A football playoffs. Lena-Winslow hosted Forreston. This was the 9th time these two teams have met in the playoffs.

The Cardinals held their own to start the game only trailing by two, 8-6. But then the Le-Win Panthers do what they always do and pounced. Lena won 46-14.

Gage Dunker rushed for 216 yards and three touchdowns. Dunker made history surpassing former Le-Win running back Sean Ormiston with the most rushing touchdowns in NUIC history.

Dunker has accumulated 3,862 rushing yards in his career as a Panther and only needs 138 more yards to become the 6th player in NUIC history to reach the milestone of 4,000 yards.

Lena-Winslow advances to the quarterfinals for the 7th consecutive year. They will host Annawan-Wethersfield next weekend.

For highlights watch the media player above.